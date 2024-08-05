OHIO — The last of the "super loads" weighing more than 900,000 pounds will depart Adams County this week to go to Licking County for the new Intel plant.

This is the 15th of nearly 24 "super loads" taking materials to the site.

What You Need To Know This is the 15th of nearly 24 "super loads" taking materials to the New Albany site



This super load is an air processor, known as a cold box, which is used in the silicon chip manufacturing process



It will make stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Pickerington and Pataskala before reaching its final destination



While not expected to majorly affect traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation said in a news release that visitors to the Scioto County Fair early Friday morning and visitors to the Ross County Fair on Friday afternoon could be affected

This super load is an air processor, known as a cold box, which is used in the silicon chip manufacturing process. It measures 23 feet tall, 20 feet wide and 280 feet long. Its total weight is 916,000 pounds.

The processor departs from the dock site on Aug. 7 and will arrive in New Albany in Licking County on Aug. 13.

It will make stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Pickerington and Pataskala before reaching its final destination.

While not expected to majorly affect traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation said in a news release that visitors to the Scioto County Fair early Friday morning and visitors to the Ross County Fair on Friday afternoon could be affected by the convoy.

"While the load has historically only been on SR 104 for a little over a half-hour, the additional fair traffic could lead to extended travel delays," ODOT said in a release. "Please be sure to follow ODOT District 9 on Facebook for updates."

ODOT said while exact arrival time on State Route 104 isn't known, fairgoers should plan to avoid arriving or leaving in the early afternoon hours at the Ross County Fair.

Crowds are expected along the route which may lead to additional traffic delays. Observers are asked to stay out of the pathways of the trucks, work crews and off sidewalks along the roadway.

For route details, click here.