OHIO — The Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN) said in a release Friday that recreational marijuana sales could begin as early as next Tuesday.

“I can’t emphasize enough the work that OHCANN members alongside (the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control) have put in to bring us to this day,” said OHCANN Spokesperson Tom Haren in a release. “We are stepping into a new future for Ohio where citizens will have access to safe products and communities will feel the benefits of this growing industry through tax revenue and job opportunities.”

This comes seven months after Ohioans passed Issue 2 in November legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Throughout the last few months, medical marijuana dispensaries have been applying for dual-use licenses in order to eventually start selling recreational and medical marijuana.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control on Friday to confirm which dispensaries have received their Certificate of Operation to begin selling recreational marijuana products. The division said no dispensaries have received a certificate yet, but pointed to a map that will be updated once Certificates of Operation are given out.

Starting in late June, the Division of Cannabis Control began issuing provisional dual-use licenses to testing labs, cultivators, processors and dispensaries. However, a dual-use license doesn't mean a facility can start selling recreational marijuana items. A Certificate of Operation must be issued to begin sales.

"As we transition into this new market, it’s important to recognize the stringent state safety provisions the industry will be following," OHCANN wrote in its statement. "Medical marijuana dispensaries have already been responsibly serving Ohio patients for years, and now they will utilize the same medical marijuana rules and regulations to Ohioans 21 years of age or older."