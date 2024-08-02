ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A new program is helping people with disabilities develop real-world work experience.

The Brevard Achievement Center's Learn to Earn program works over the summer with people aged 14-21.

What You Need To Know The Brevard Achievement Center has a new Learn to Earn program



This program helps those with disabilities learn real-life skills that they can use to launch a career



The program is designed for people with disabilities aged 14-21

For employers, the program helps them find eager employees for their businesses.

Twenty-one-year-old Carson Brown has always had a knack for computers, especially when it comes to bringing them back to life after malfunctions, viruses or wear-and-tear.

He says it’s gratifying to get someone’s computer up and running smooth again.

“Some of these are not in good shape when they come in," Brown said. "I’ll say that."

Brown is honing his skills as an intern at Computer Rich in West Melbourne through the Brevard Achievement Center Learn to Earn program.

Shop owner Rich Alvarez Jr. said Brown is one of several interns who have come to work for him under Learn to Earn.

Alvarez said Brown’s knowledge and know-how will help him get to the next level.

“Some of these guys I found out after talking to them, have a difficult time finding a job, usually because they are smarter than the person that’s hiring them," Alvarez said. "But I’m not afraid to hire someone smarter than me."

Alvarez said he’s impressed with the skill-set Brown has brought to his business, and how the program is making interns even better.

“(It has) changed their life in their approach to doing things simply by having some interaction with me for a couple weeks,” Alvarez said.

National data shows that people with disabilities generally have a more difficult time finding a job.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, 44% of disabled individuals who were not working reported some kind of barrier to employment. Issues cited were the limitations of their disability, lack of education or training, or lack of transportation.

But Carson said his experience with Learn to Earn has been invaluable, and recommended that others take advantage of the program to find their passion.

“I’d encourage it," he said. "I definitely enjoy this."