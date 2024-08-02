CINCINNATI — In a time where companies are pledging to be more eco friendly, one of the country’s major players is working to make big strides to reduce their carbon footprint.

You may have seen more electronic delivery vehicles from Amazon in your neighborhood. From the Amazon facility to your very own street, Amazon drivers are using EDV’s to get packages to your house easier and more environmentally friendly.

The truck itself has all the bells and whistles. For Amazon driver Aaron Helms, he loves many of the features.

“I actually have two ways of seeing everything rather than constantly looking at my phone," Helms said of the duel screens.

It includes ways to keep him and customer’s packages safe, such as closing the dividing door each time he leaves the vehicle.

“I don’t have to worry about the packages," he said. "They’re secure back there. It will shut nice and as long as I get everything else and make sure all the valuables are secure, it’s pretty nice being safe in this thing.”

While the EDV makes Helms’ job easier, for site lead Kurt Wainscott, it was all part of the plan.

“A lot of my effort has been on the driver sentiment and how we can really partner with them the best as possible," Wainscott said. "And the EDVs are phenomenal for them. It was really built with the drivers in mind.”

But more than that, these vehicles are making a major impact and helping Amazon reach a lofty goal.

“We’re really aggressive to try to get to carbon neutral by 2040," Wainscott said. "It’s a very, very top company focus and we’re trying to get there as quick as possible and the EDVs are definitely a big piece of that.”

In a commitment to match 100% of the electricity consumed across its operations- Amazon sets to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030. In 2023, EDV’s drove over 130 million miles with zero-tailpipe emissions. And in Cincinnati, 100 EDV’s are on the roads, delivering thousands of packages a day.

And out on the road, Helms is using the futuristic vehicle to make his job simpler while making a difference in the environment.