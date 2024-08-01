LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have discussed the idea of being able to buy wine and spirits inside grocery stores, which right now need to be sold in separate buildings.

What You Need To Know Right now, consumers cannot buy wine and spirits in Kentucky grocery stores



Nearly 20 states allow wine and spirits on grocery store shelves, said the Kentucky Retail Foundation



An interim committee of state lawmakers met July 31 to discuss this topic, but there was no vote



A co-owner of a Louisville liquor store said he opposes this idea

Yonas Negusv, co-owner of Liquor Store LLC in Louisville, said business has been steady for the last few years and he enjoys his customers.

“We have a pretty good review; we have good customers," Negusv said. "Our customers are coming back. That shows we are building a good connection with them.”

An official with Kentucky’s Retail Federation recently testified before an interim committee of state lawmakers to talk about the idea of selling wine and spirits on grocery store shelves, in addition to beer.

“Kentucky ranks 44th in wine sales," said Shannon Stiglitz, senior vice president of government affairs at the Kentucky Retail Foundation, during a July 31 meeting of the Interim Joint Committee Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations. "We have the highest wine taxes in the country. To date, only 11 states do not allow for the sale of wine in grocery stores. Some of those 11 allow for low (alcohol by volume) wines."

The KRF said it wants to push for alcohol modernization in the state, but Negusv said spirits should stay separate.

“Liquor should be (in) a designated spot," Negusv said. "That way, nobody can fall into it.”

There was no vote in that committee meeting. A committee co-chair said the meeting was for a discussion about various alcohol topics.