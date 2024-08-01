OHIO — Ohio saw a decrease in some parts of its unemployment statistics this week.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said during the week of July 21 to July 27, 2024, Ohioans filed 5,352 initial unemployment claims. This is 2,310 fewer than the previous week with only 720 flagged for more stringent identity verification.
There were, however, 47,947 continued unemployment claims which was 1,490 more than the previous week.
Ohio saw the total number of claims filed rest at 53,299.
Ohio's unemployment rate in June sat just higher than the national rate, with Ohio sitting at 4.4% against the country's 4.1%. The state's labor rate participation rate in June was 62.1%, just below the national rate of 62.6%