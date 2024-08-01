NEW FRANKEN, Wis. — Richard Hendrickson was doing exactly what he wanted at the Bay Shore Campground in Brown County: enjoying what’s around him.

What You Need To Know Camping saw a spike in interest in 2020 and 2021



A report from The Dyrt indicates there are about 20 million new campers since 2021



Booking camping sites can still take long-term planning

“I worked in the information technology industry for many years and that’s a very hectic and fast-paced,” he said. “It’s just nice to sit back and relax.”

A Texas resident, Hendickson and his wife were camping in the Green Bay area while visiting their daughter and granddaughter.

“This place was full. Literally, there was no place at all,” Hendrickson said about their arrival at the county-run campground. “During the weekends, I don’t think you can find a place here. We actually booked this location a year ago. We knew we were coming back, and we did an advanced reservation. Otherwise, you won’t necessarily find a reservation where you can stay two weeks. We’re scheduled to be here two weeks.”

A February report from The Dyrt, a camping availability app, said about 46% of campers had difficulty finding open sites last year. That’s up from about 10% in 2019.

Wendy Heil at Heavens Up North Campground near Lakewood in northern Oconto County said she’s comfortable with her business trends.

“Occupancy has been pretty good,” she said. “It’s maybe down a little bit since COVID is done with. People have more things to do, but we still are very, very busy.”

A more upscale form of camping called glamping is a growing trend among campers and campground operators.

“We are adding a glamping tent to our sites and it will hopefully be up and running in the next four weeks, if not sooner,” Heil said. “Then adding a zip line for the kids in the playground. We’re just trying to give more things for the kids to do.”

When Hendrickson leaves Wisconsin, he said he and his wife will move on to another campground in Minnesota and another visit with family.

“When I retired, we bought a camper and started going out and seeing the United States. It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s well worth the effort to check out.”