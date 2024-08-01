MULBERRY, Fla. — A 120-year-old Central Florida furniture company has announced that it will be closing all of its stores in the United States.

Badcock Home Furniture & More, a business that was founded in 1904 in Mulberry, announced the closure of its roughly 300 stores after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

It comes as a surprise for longtime workers of the Polk County business.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said James McDonald, a retired employee of Badcock who worked there for more than 50 years. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Back in July, Badcock’s parent company, Conn’s, filed for bankruptcy, resulting in stores only staying open long enough to liquidate their assets.

At the store just north of Mulberry, signs can be seen letting customers know everything must go.

McDonald said the closures are a shame, because he remembers what the company was like in its heyday.

“I just didn’t think it would ever happen,” he said.

While it’s a significant blow to the town where Badcock began, McDonald said the community will be able to move forward from the loss.

According to a post on Badcock’s social media, stores will remain open until their liquidation sale is complete, then all of their locations will close for good.