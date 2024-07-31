CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A number of industries are still dealing with worker shortages, long after what's referred to as "The Great Resignation."

The time period reflects when millions quit their jobs following the COVID-19 pandemic, causing major disruptions to the U.S. workforce.

The staffing impact has been felt in numerous industries, including those working in nonprofit sectors.

A North Carolina organization working to improve upward mobility is thinking outside the box to help businesses dealing with worker shortages.

Jonathan Gardner is the founder and executive director for GardHouse, a Charlotte-area nonprofit empowering underserved college students through paid internship opportunities.

His team is providing paid semester-long internships, career coaching and professional development opportunities for college students.

"There are over 37,000 underserved students here in the city within a 25-mile radius," Gardner said. "If we can help one more, that would be a great accomplishment for us."

In May, GardHouse announced a new initiative to support area small businesses navigating employee shortages.

The organization launched a $100,000 fundraiser to assist businesses, known as employer partners, in need of workers.

As part of the partnership, GardHouse interns will be working for employee partners in industries like public health, social work and area nonprofits.

This initiative aims to help businesses by offsetting costs that would otherwise be used toward the hiring process.

"Knowing there are so many small businesses and organizations that need that operational support, we wanted to be innovative, knowing there are many opportunities available," Gardner said. "The way we innovate is by connecting them with college students. Our students can do anything underneath the sun, which really helps these businesses with hands and feet on the ground."

Melissa Hovey serves as managing director for SHARE Charlotte, a one-stop shop online platform connecting area nonprofits with community members.

"We have over 730 local nonprofits on our site," Hovey said. "We make it easy for community members to find, connect and support them through volunteerism, donations or attending their events."

Hovey credits GardHouse interns for helping their team to reach new heights. Without the students, Hovey says it would be harder for her team to achieve their goals.

"We have three full-time staff members including myself, as well as two contractors. Through our GardHouse intern, we're able to deliver projects we're not able to get to through the course of the year that really benefit our community members and nonprofits. Because I have an intern, I'm able to go out and be out in the community and still do the work that needs to be done for our nonprofits. [Without the interns] we wouldn't be able to deliver on all the things we promised to our nonprofit partners to provide support to them. They've been a critical piece of our work during the course of the year," Hovey said.