CINCINNATI — The Ohio sales tax holiday is longer and includes more items than ever before.

While it may be a good time to buy that one item you’ve been eying, small businesses also hope you think of them during this time.

At The Spotted Goose, a children’s store in Cincinnati, they can’t believe it’s time to set out the backpacks and lunchboxes already.

But the tax-free holiday is the perfect time for parents to stock up. For store employee Jen Drackett, as a mom herself, she knows how busy this time can be.

“We get the new shoes, socks, backpack, lunchbox," Drackett said. "We really enjoy shopping for back to school. It's a fun moment for the two of us.”

While Drackett is busy getting those back to school essentials out on the floor, the National Federation of Independent Businesses also hopes Ohioans take advantage of the tax-free days.

“The upcoming sales tax holiday is a great opportunity for people to shop at local small businesses and invest in their local economy," Chris Ferruso, the NFIB Ohio state director, said in a statement. "Small businesses throughout the state continue to face historic inflation and economic setbacks. By shopping small, small businesses will get a much needed boost while customers save money.”

Drackett said it’s their loyal customers that keep them going.

“We have the best clients ever," she said. "Both local and out of town.”

The fact that their customers can shop online helps, too.

With the tax-free holiday spanning 10 days with fewer restrictions on items, small businesses like the Spotted Goose hope more people take advantage.

“It's a great moment to get all the items you were already planning on purchase, but you can splurge because you don't have that pesky tax at the end of the purchase," Drackett said.

The holiday spans through Aug. 8 and includes most items under $500.