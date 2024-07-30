TEXAS — Grocery store giants H-E-B and Walmart have installed microgrids in numerous Texas locations to remain open to Texans dealing with outages.
Microgrid company Enchanted Rock provides the grids to help the stores stay open to the public during power outages, according to the Houston Chronicle.
By staying open during outages, H-E-B and Walmart can still provide service to customers while ensuring their supply of food doesn’t spoil.
Outages are far too common in Texas, which leads the country as the state with the most weather-related power outages in the last 23 years, according to a study by Climate Central.
Because of this, the microgrids can provide power to areas that are more prone to storms like Houston and the Texas coast.
Since partnering with Enchanted Rock in 2016, Texas-area H-E-B stores have been able to remain open during the state’s worst storms, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the February 2021 winter storm and, most recently, Hurricane Beryl.