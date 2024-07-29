CLEVELAND — After spending more than a decade opening restaurants in Los Angeles, Cofounders Jeremy McBryde and Renard Shanklin bring unique flavors back home, through Comfort CLE in Cleveland.

This year, restaurant dine-in food under $500 is eligible for tax exemption, in addition to school supplies and clothing.



These changes will likely lead to a boost in Ohio restaurant sales, and may also boost engagement with the community.

“We want to be a home away from home and give you love through food,” McBryde said.

This year, Ohio’s tax-free holiday includes more than just clothing and school supplies as dine-in food under $500 now qualifies for the tax exemption. But, that isn’t the only change this back-to-school season. The holiday is expanding from a weekend to ten days, beginning Tuesday through August 8th.

McBryde said it is likely these new guidelines will positively affect the economy.

“People will just be spending, more inclined to spend more money at the end of the day, and obviously more money into your restaurant, the more successful your restaurant will be,” McBryde said.

The cofounders expect the holiday will also boost community engagement.

“I definitely feel like this would be something good for our business and also the people who patronize our business,” McBryde said. “At the end of the day, we can’t do it without the community.”

Alan Curry, born and raised in Cleveland, says their soul food seasoning keeps him coming back every week.

“My kids love this food, too. So we always try to get it like, as a family,” he said.

Besides tastes, the holiday might also provide another incentive.

“With no tax would be even better,” Curry said.

McBryde said the holiday will equally benefit the customers and employees.

“Support your local business, support your community,” he said. “And if it’s good for you all, it’s good for us.”