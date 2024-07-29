CLEVELAND — Heads up sandwich lovers, one of northeast Ohio's landmark sandwich shops is shuttering some doors as it prepares to undergo changes.

Melt Bar and Grilled will close its Mentor and Akron locations, according to franchise owner Matt Fish.

"These positive changes include many updates and improvements at our original flagship location in Lakewood, Ohio," Fish said in a statement. "Often with positive change, there can be some disappointment. In August we will unfortunately see two more Melt Bar and Grilled locations close."

Fish said by closing these locations, more attention can be brought to the flagship Melt Bar and Grilled, located in Lakewood, Ohio.

"This decision was very difficult to make on a personal and professional level," Fish's statement read. "Operating multiple locations is unfortunately not sustainable for the immediate or long-term future. This difficult decision was made to ensure Melt Bar and Grilled will continue and succeed with a much smaller footprint."

The Mentor Melt Bar and Grilled, located at 7289 Mentor Ave., will close Sunday, Aug. 11. The Akron Melt, located at 3921 Medina Rd., will close Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Lakewood location, at 14718 Detroit Ave., will remain open until Sept. 1. According to Fish, this location will then temporarily be closed for seven days beginning Sept. 2.

"During the temporary closure there are many renovations planned that will affect all aspects of the location and brand. Updates and improvements are planned for the menu, food & drink quality/selection, service levels, atmosphere/décor and branding," Fish said. "Additionally, I will be returning to the location full time with my select key staff to operate the new and improved Lakewood location."

The location will have a grand reopening on Sept. 9.

"Melt Bar and Grilled is 18 years old in 2024. We do not plan to change our core values or attitude," Fish said. "However, it is time for the brand to mature, get a bit more polished and positively upgrade our offerings and standards."

Gift cards, Big Cheese Club points and Melt Tattoo Family VIP Discounts will be honored at all locations until they close. Then they will be honored at the Lakewood location.

Melt Ballpark at Progressive Field and the Melt University location at Case Western Reserve University will remain open.