POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 20% of construction workers are 55 or older, and much of the workforce will retire in the next decade.

What You Need To Know Throughout the summer, national homebuilder Taylor Morrison is working to address the construction talent gap through its internship program



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 20% of construction workers are 55 or older, and much of the workforce will be retiring in the next decade



Christina Mosqueda is an empty-nester who decided to go back to school and pursue a new career in construction after leaving the healthcare industry during the pandemic



This program focuses on the residential construction sector, which has been facing significant labor shortages since the 2008 recession and due to pandemic-related construction cutbacks, according to the National Center for Construction Education and Research

Studies have shown that since the Great Recession of 2008 and the construction cutbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, more workers are leaving the industry than entering it.

Throughout the summer, national homebuilder Taylor Morrison is working to address the construction talent gap through its internship program.

“We had that natural progression there,” said Chuck Spires, area construction manager for Taylor Morrison. “If you were taking vocational classes in high school, you know, you might not have been viewing college as much. You might have decided, ‘I’ll just go into the trades and go to work there.’”

Christina Mosqueda is an empty-nester who decided to go back to school and pursue a new career in construction after leaving the healthcare industry during the pandemic.

“I’m a single mom of four kids and seven grandkids,” Mosqueda said.

A nurse for 20 years, she switched from wearing scrubs to a hard hat.

“I was overwhelmed, and I said I don’t want to do this anymore,” she said.

She is pursuing a career in construction management, starting with the Taylor Morrison internship program to learn from the ground up.

“I’ve learned from this — how to build a foundation and even get started building,” she said.

This program focuses on the residential construction sector, which has been facing significant labor shortages since the 2008 recession and due to pandemic-related construction cutbacks, according to the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

“I enjoy being able to be hands on and physically learn,” said Mosqueda .

More than 40% of the construction workforce is expected to retire by 2031. Taylor Morrison says it is building new talent now to prepare for that gap.

Mosqueda claims to have found the ideal career match.

“Nursing was something that I fell into. It wasn’t actually my passion. I was good at it. But, you know, I was, I was happier to come here and, again, do something with my hands to see something that I’ve built from beginning to end,” she said.

Her success story is a great example of how companies are looking to recruit a diverse range of candidates and change people’s perceptions of the skilled labor industry.

“I say definitely take the leap and follow your dreams. I mean, you will probably find something that you love,” said Mosqueda, who said that is her plan for building her future.