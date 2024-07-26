LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Lexington-based coffee shop is asking the community to come in for some coffee and support its mission.



Brewster McLeod, owner of McLeod’s Coffee Shop and a minister of 40 years, opened his business in 2018 with the mission of hiring those living with a disability.

Employees said helping vulnerable groups is his passion. Tina Tilton, one of over 30 workers at the shop and has been a barista for five years, is referred to as one of its “VIPs.”

“They understand what disabilities are like, (understanding) that we all have a disability and they work with us,” Tilton said.

The shop is celebrating Disability Pride Month, a time to educate people with and without disabilities. McLeod put out a call via Facebook asking others to help them during what’s a time of financial concern and its effort to pour resources into employees.

“We’re just so welcoming around here,” said employee Johnathan Smith. “Our goal is to get (to) other places that we can do stuff and we can work because most people look at us and say, ‘We can’t do it.’ But I really can.”

Aside from coffee, the store is also a gallery of unique art, furniture, statues and other whimsical pieces for sale. Check out more on its Facebook page.