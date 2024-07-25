OHIO — This year's expanded Sales Tax Holiday will begin Tuesday, July 30, at 12 a.m. to Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

In years past, Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday was only three days long, which included only school-related items and had lower purchase limits.

But this year, the holiday is offering much more.

What items qualify or don't qualify for this year's Sales Tax Holiday?

Basically, almost everything that's tangible that's also $500 or less can qualify, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

The only items that aren't eligible are water crafts, motor vehicles, alcohol, tobacco, a vapor product or any item that contains marijuana.

Additionally, dine-in food at restaurants can also qualify. For example, even if a check is over $500 but each menu item ordered is less than $500, the entire check would be tax free, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. That's because under Ohio law, food is taxable if consumed on the premises where it's sold.

Does it apply to online shopping as well?

Yes, all purchases that qualify can also be purchased online, and the tax-free discount would apply.

However, if an item is ordered before the holiday begins and delivered during the 10-day period, it doesn't count. Items must be ordered during the holiday to count.

Do periodic payments qualify during the holiday?

No, because the full amount of sales tax is due at the time of the purchase under Ohio law. Meaning, even if the periodic payment is under $500, the sales tax holiday wouldn't reduce the tax for that payment.

The Department of Taxation has a list of FAQs on its website. That can be found here.