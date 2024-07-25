SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — For the first time in Massachusetts history, legalized betting will be permitted in the state during the Paris Olympic games.

It will also be the first time MGM Springfield will be allowed to accept wagers.



Bettors will not be able to place wagers on events that can be judged by public opinion like gymnastics.



Vice President of Casino Operations Robert Westerfield said many people have already been placing bets during the qualifying rounds leading up to Friday's opening ceremony.

"I mean the Olympics every four years is a big deal, now that you can make wagers on it, it's an even bigger deal," said Westerfield. "We're starting to get a lot of action already before they open. Women's soccer of course, basketball, those kinds of things are really popular so it hasn't even started yet and we're getting action on it so we're looking forward to it."

The summer Olympics will feature several sports like tennis, volleyball and fencing.

But Westerfield said not every event will allow bets to be placed.

"Yeah so it's tricky. The general rule of thumb is if it can be judged by people you can't wager on it," he said. "Gymnastics, those kinds of those things when there's an opinion. If there's a clear cut winner you get to the finish line first, swimming, track and field, those kinds of things basketball, soccer, they'll be available."

Westerfield said the Springfield sportsbook has seen great business this year between the NFL and NBA playoffs.

He expects a strong turnout of bettors both in and person and online throughout the next two weeks.

"It's great. Obviously, this is our first one so we're really excited to see what it turns out," he said. "But based on the history of what we've been doing in the past with football, baseball, and the playoffs, all those events, it's been really popular so the Olympics we think is really going to be a home run. Great time of year for it as summer is winding down. Should be good."

Westerfield said the sportsbook will be open for viewing during the Olympic games. He urges all patrons to bet safely and responsibly.