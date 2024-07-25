FRANKFORT, Ky. — New data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, shows unemployment rates rose in 110 counties and fell in 10 counties between June 2023 and June 2024.
At 3.9%, Cumberland County had the state's lowest jobless rate, followed by Washington and Woodford counties (4%); Anderson, Carroll, Marion, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties (4.1%) and Boone, Fayette, Nelson and Scott counties (4.2%).
Martin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 10.7%. It was followed by Magoffin County (10.5%); Breathitt County (9.6%); Elliott and Leslie counties (8.7%); Knott County (8.4%); Lewis County (8.3%); Carter and Harlan counties (8.2%) and Clay County (8.1%).
The Education and Labor Cabinet said county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted. Seasonal events such as weather, holidays, harvest and school openings and closures can influence employment statistics, which seasonal adjustments eliminate. Kentucky's unadjusted unemployment rate for June 2024 was 5% and 4.3% for the U.S.
Kentucky's seasonally adjusted June 2024 unemployment rate was released July 18 and can be found on the state government's website.
The cabinet added unemployment statistics are based on estimates and compiled to measure trends as opposed to the number of people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians actively seeking work; however, they do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not sought employment within the last four weeks.
More information about Kentucky's labor market information can be found on the Kentucky Center for Statistics website.