LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some travelers are still dealing with and feeling the lingering effects of the July 19 CrowdStrike outage, which affected several industries worldwide.

What You Need To Know Some airline travelers said they're still feeling the lingering effects of the July 19 CrowdStrike outage



The outage affected industries worldwide, including banks, hospitals and governments, along with air travel



A spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said the biggest piece of advice they have for travelers is to check the status of flights with airlines

As Sean Laetsch was trying to catch his flight home to Tucson, Arizona, from Louisville, he said delays and cancellations have affected him in other places over the past several days.

"Not great, but it's also, what can you do?" Laetsch said.

Maya Hester, who was trying to get home to Ann Arbor, Michigan, said she went through the Atlanta airport when someone told her they'd been stuck there for multiple days after cancellations began ramping up.

“I felt bad and then was hoping that wouldn’t be me," she said.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad-Ali International Airport said the biggest piece of advice they can give travelers is to check the status of flights with airlines.

"Yeah, that's what I'm doing," Hester said as she hoped to make it home safely. "I have FlightAware on my phone for both of my flights. I know where they are at all times."

Check the status of flights across the commonwealth by visiting the websites of local airports, including the Louisville Muhammad-Ali International Airport, the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.