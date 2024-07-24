LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville hospital has sat vacant for eight years, but area residents hope that will change soon and are working to revitalize the area.



What You Need To Know Residents of Louisville's Paristown neighborhood said they hope to breathe new life into the area



On the table is the demolition of the old Urban Government Center building, which has sat vacant for eight years



Some neighbors said they want to tear down the building and convert the space into living and commercial uses



However, members of some groups are arguing the development would go against the city's quality of life values

Cindy Pablo worked in the old Urban Government Center building in Louisville's Paristown neighborhood 15 years ago.

“It was in such horrible shape then, so I can only imagine what kind of shape it's in now," Pablo said. "It's a hazard, to put it kindly.”

Pablo has lived in the Paristown neighborhood for the past 30 years.

“I like that we've got so much stuff close by," Pablo said. "I literally live a block-and-a-half from here. I can walk down here at any time, (get) something to eat, enjoy the entertainment or just hang out.”

Pablo is one of the founding members of the Paristown Point Neighborhood Association. She said many neighbors are in favor of the proposed Paristown Heights Development Project.

The $249 million investment would involve the demolition of the building and add apartments, office and commercial space, a hotel with rooftop condos, a parking garage and green space.

“We take pride in what we have, so we're going to fix it up a little bit more, things like that," Pablo said. "It's a domino effect."

The building once housed Baptist Hospital before it was the Urban Government Center building. It has been vacant since 2016. Environmental health experts have discovered health hazards including black mold, asbestos, mercury and lead in the 100-year-old building.

The Upper Paristown Preservation Trust is working to add new life to the area. Proponents of the development said it will save Louisville taxpayers $7 million on demolition and cleanup costs and would attract more jobs and visitors to the area. Pablo said some nearby businesses are planning to invest in parking if the plan comes to fruition.

But for now, members of the Louisville Historical League and the Neighborhood Planning and Preservation Group are arguing the development would go against the city’s quality of life values.

“It is not compatible with the neighborhood," said Steve Wisner, president of Louisville Historical League, in a statement sent to Spectrum News. "The revised project demolishes the hospital building. There is no landscaped amenity area."

The city is set to discuss the proposals Thursday.

“We have to look at the overall picture ... the (overall) picture of improvement and possibilities for all,” Pablo said.

The Upper Paristown Preservation Trust built the Paristown Arts District, a $35 million private investment. It said the project has saved or created 150 jobs and attracted more than 1 million visitors.