TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who represents part of the Tampa Bay area in Florida’s 14th Congressional District, says she will be supporting Kamala Harris as the democratic party’s presidential nominee.

What You Need To Know Castor says party in energized with a 'deep bench' of potential VP picks



Democratic National Committee’s Rules Committee will meet Wednesday to outline rules for virtual roll call



Committee chair says the party will have a nominee by August 7



The first step in the process of securing a presidential pick will begin Wednesday during a meeting of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules Committee.

The group plans to outline rules for a virtual roll call, which is a process that could make the party’s presidential nominee final before the start of the Democratic National Convention on August 19.

In a post on X, committee chair Jaime Harrison said they are moving to the next phase of selecting a nominee. After the Rules Committee Meeting today, the party will open the window for candidates to secure at least 300 delegate nomination signatures.

Then the electronic voting process will begin, when delegates can select their pick for presidential nominee.

Harrison emphasized the party will have a nominee by August 7.

Castor, who serves as a party delegate, says she endorses Harris and the Democratic Party has a deep bench when it comes to her pick for a running mate. Castor says this is an exciting time for the party because voters are energized and engaged and she believes Harris is going to have a campaign based on the future.

“She is a patriotic hard working American who as opposed to President Biden will be able to articulate our accomplishments and then share a vision for the future. And I think the race for VP on her ticket is going to be quite exciting.”

Wednesday’s Democratic National Committee’s Rules Committee will be live streamed on YouTube.