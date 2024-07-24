A new partnership is set to create new job opportunities for individuals with disabilities in New York.
Northeast Grocery, Inc., the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets, has teamed up with New York State Industries for the Disabled to expand corporate administrative employment for those with disabilities.
The partnership will initially create about 20 jobs in janitorial and mail fulfillment services at Northeast Grocery's headquarters in Schenectady and Buffalo.
Employees will work in integrated settings and earn competitive wages. This initiative builds on both companies' long-standing commitment to employing individuals with disabilities across their nearly 300 retail locations.
“Our companies have a long-standing commitment to the sustenance of the communities we call home, both literally and figuratively,” said Mike Miller, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Northeast Shared Services, Northeast Grocery, Inc.’s shared services group. “Central to that is opening doors for everyone to have access to career pathways that increase their independence and foster personal and professional growth. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with NYSID and take even bolder action to help those who bring such unique and diverse skillsets and perspectives.”
The companies are already exploring ways to expand this partnership.
This includes an employee-facing e-commerce storefront for branded apparel, which would be operated by individuals on the autism spectrum.