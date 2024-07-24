NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — It's not Christmas, but gifts are wrapped under the tree at Keeping It FRESH salon.

What You Need To Know A Nicholasville salon owner is supporting her community with "fresh kicks for kids"



Keeping It FRESH salon is hosting a Christmas in July celebration, including a back-to-school shoe giveaway



Owner Monica Terry said it's her way of looking out for local students and making sure they can focus on their education

It's how owner Monica Terry brings smiles to the faces of clients outside of her passion, which is being a master hairstylist.

With 13 years as a professional beautician and four years at this location, Terry said she has become a confidante, friend and someone comfortable for many to share issues with, including those who sit down in her chair.

When learning many students in her area needed new shoes for the upcoming school year, Terry said she realized she wanted to step up and help.

“You don’t know what's going on at home," Terry said. "Their parents could just not be active in their life and they're struggling for themselves and trying to make a way."

It's why she's collecting money and donations of brand-new or gently used shoes to give away for free.

Most of the new purchases were made out of her pocket and with the help of a friend. Elementary through high-school sizes are still needed.

Terry said this is her way of looking out for students, making sure they can focus on their education.

“I'm from the east end, and I didn't have much," Terry said. "My mom worked hard for her babies, and I worked hard for mine. And I just want to show them, like, it's little things in life that you do that make a big difference."

Terry added she hopes to continue donation drives if this one is successful and looks forward to more to come

"I was almost thinking about next year, doing clothes," she said.

Keeping It FRESH will host its "Christmas in July" celebration Saturday, July 27, followed by the back-to-school shoe giveaway Sunday, July 28.