BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A new study ranked Bowling Green’s Fountain Square in the top 100 of America’s most underrated nightlife spots.

“The Capitol has always been a gathering place," Gramling said. "It has always been a place that hosts public forums, public performances and it has just continued to be a pillar of our community.”

Gramling said the Capitol is a vintage area that brings people to the square, which boosts the nightlife crowd.

“Our hope always has been to help downtown businesses, not compete with other bars, venues and spaces, but in fact, bring people here and make them curious as to what is going on," Gramling said.

Brent Childers, director of Neighborhood and Community Services for the city of Bowling Green, also said historically, the Square has not changed over many decades, creating a vintage feel for tourists.

“Whenever you step into the square, you can just sense that this is relatively unchanged for a very long period of time," Childers said.

Childers added events have launched in recent time at the square, boosting tourism.

“Just in the last two years, we launched Fountain Row, which is our own entertainment destination center where you can take a drink to go as you walk around Fountain Square Park," Childers said. "With the college life and the growing community, I can see this as another amenity in downtown Bowling Green.”

Gramling said this shocks a lot of people, considering Bowling Green’s population is less than 100,000.

“I think they come expecting one thing and leave surprised because of our diversity," Gramling said.