POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Less than two months after opening service from Lakeland’s airport, Avelo Airlines is expanding service with multiple routes from the airport.

And the airline is adding a route from another Central Florida airport as well.

What You Need To Know Avelo Airlines expanding service from Lakeland International Airport



Starting Oct. 24, Avelo will begin nonstop service to seven destinations



Avelo also will begin service to Connecticut from Daytona Beach





As part of the largest expansion in company history, Avelo Airlines announced today it is adding seven new nonstop destinations from Lakeland International Airport.



Beginning October 24, Avelo will offer seven, new nonstop routes from Lakeland, including San Juan, Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Boston/Manchester, N.H., Charlotte/Concord, Hartford, Conn., Philadelphia/Wilmington, Del. and Rochester, N.Y.

With the addition of these seven new routes, Avelo will serve eight nonstop destinations from Lakeland.

These new destinations join Avelo’s current nonstop service to Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The low-cost carrier's fast growth in Central Florida has it bringing service to Daytona Beach as well.

Avelo also is announcing nonstop service this fall between Daytona Beach International Airport and Hartford’s (Conn.) Bradley International Airport.

Beginning November 8, 2024, Avelo will operate this route to Hartford twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines is a low-fair provider that flies between 50 destinations in the U.S.

Lakeland International worked for months to launch Avelo’s passenger service, with a update of its security checkpoint, as well as ramps to accommodate Avelo’s passenger planes.

It is the first passenger service from Lakeland’s airport in 12 years.

“You will see some growth here at Lakeland,” said Airport Director Kris Hallstrand. “We don’t know what the future holds, but there is a lot of work to do with terminal expansions and parking lot expansions, but we are working toward that diligently and our goal is to provide the best service we can in Lakeland.”