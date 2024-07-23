Wells Enterprises announced Tuesday it is expanding its state-of-the-art facility in Dunkirk.
Construction is already underway on a $425 million project, building Wells a new facility near SUNY Fredonia.
The new 350,000 square foot space will allow Wells to enhance ice cream and chocolate production locally.
This investment, backed by $12 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from New York state and $6 million from Empire State Development will create 270 new jobs and retain the existing 380 full-time jobs Wells already has on their payroll.
Gov. Kathy Hochul called this expansion "sweet" and a "scoop of progress" for the Dunkirk community.
"We continue to build up our reputation as a place that businesses not only want to come to, but want to expand in,” she said. “Success breeds success. Others will be looking at what we're here today doing and say, ‘they must know something. They're a globally known company. What is this place called Dunkirk? Chautauqua County?’ Others will start paying attention. This is exactly how it happens. And that is why this state matters."