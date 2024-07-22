BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast continues to grow with more and more commercial space companies taking a foothold in the area.

Vaya Space’s Cocoa factory is bustling and development of their new vortex hybrid engine is full speed ahead.

Chris Hayes is Vaya’s structural engineering team lead, who has been with the company for two years.

Hayes and his coworkers are building the company’s new Dauntless rocket.

“We wear a lot of hats here, we get into some systems, and some propellant, and we all share some responsibility,” he said.

Each day brings the company closer to their first launch.

A big milestone just happened through a partnership with California-based Scorpius Space Launch, whose propellant tanks fueled the first private Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander to a successful commercial moon landing back in February of this year.

Scorpius delivered the largest cryogenic oxidizer tank ever in Vaya’s history. It is 23 feet long and six feet wide and will serve as the rocket’s core first stage.

“It’s the largest component we as a company have ever received, or made, and it’s one of the largest existing all-around oxygen tanks completely made out of carbon fiber,” Hayes explains.

This reflects Vaya’s growth, which started in 2017 with only seven people. The company has grown to more than 50 now.

“We have this facility, we have our test facility, we have our new large engine test facility we are finishing up for that engine, and just this last year the space force awarded us Launch Complex 13 as a home for our launch vehicle,” says Robert Fabian, Vaya Space CEO.

The new tank will be part of something never done.

“We want this to be a pathfinder and serve as a tool for us to learn how we are going to put the rest of the rocket together,” Hayes says.

Using Vaya’s 3D-printed recycled plastic fuel, it will reduce the costs launching to orbit.

Each piece of the puzzle brings this small commercial company closer to that.

Vaya is about a year and a half to two years away from its first flight from Launch Complex 13 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.