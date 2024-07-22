HARDIN COUNTY Ky. — The Elizabeth-Fort Knox MSA Transformation Project is studying the effects of the upcoming opening of the BlueOval SK battery plants, anticipating the Hardin County population will increase by more than 22,000 by 2026.

What You Need To Know BlueOval SK plans to hire 5,000 employees



The Elizabeth-Fort Knox MSA Transformation Project is studying the effects of its two new battery plants It anticipates the Hardin County population to increase by more than 22,000 people by 2026 The two battery plants plan to create $265 million in plant payroll

BlueOval SK is expected to add 5,000 jobs to the area by the end of 2026, thanks to the $5.6 billion battery and vehicle manufacturing campus in Glendale, Kentucky.

“They've been great for the area," said Andy Garnes, president and CEO of the Elizabethtown Hardin County Industrial Foundation. "They've been great to work with. The excitement here, locally, is great. And the growth that the area is going to see is going to be phenomenal, so we're excited about that."

Games said one building will be likely be active by mid-to-late 2025. Crews are working on completing construction for the second building.

Margy Poorman of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce said more local businesses are opening as construction continues.

“We're seeing new announcements all the time with small individual companies or businesses, entrepreneurs coming in, starting about bakeries or (a) potential new grocery store to help ease some of the influx of people that we are experiencing with that announcement,” Poorman said.

The two battery plants plan to create $265 million in plant payroll. Poorman said this should help grow the local economy.

“We are seeing, again, all aspects from across the economy that want to join the chamber and be part of that," Poorman said. "And it's not necessarily to get their foot in the door with BlueOval SK or one of the suppliers, but they understand with the additional growth of people coming here, we need more services, we need those additional restaurants (and) we need the additional shopping opportunities.”

The Hardin County Chamber of Commerce has nearly 700 members.

Poorman said schools and hospitals are also planning for the growth. Baptist Health Hardin has a nearly $290 million investment to prepare for the influx of people.