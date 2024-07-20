FLORENCE, Ky. — The city of Florence hosted its first Art and Vendor Festival July 20, providing an opportunity for local artists and businesses to share their creations and products with the community.

What You Need To Know Florence hosted its first-ever Art and Vendor Festival July 20 at Bell Park



The festival was free for vendors and attendees



It featured 30 unique craft and vendor booths, offering a wide array of handmade goods from locals

The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers kicked off the event, sharing their history and love of Appalachian music.

"We love getting together, we love sharing our music and we just love the sound of the dulcimer," said longtime player Susan Kozlowski.

The city went all out for the first-ever festival, inviting 30 local vendors to show off their unique goods to the community.

Northern Kentucky native Pat Chasteen opened Papa Pat’s Hot Dogs a little more than a year ago. He said events like this allow local business to get off the ground.

"It doesn't cost to set up," he said. "It's free to the public to come in. It doesn't cost anyone anything to get here. And if you've got a good product or good service, people are going to take notice of it."

Dozens of Florence community members gathered at the historic fire station to support local businesses and start traditions. Paloma Villasana, who is from Michoacan, Mexico, and opened ice cream shop Fruit Land said these events allow business owners to build community connections.

"It helps businesses here that are local (by) getting our name out there (and) at least giving out business cards so that people know where we're located is a good thing," Villasana said.

Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon joined the community and said she was happy to host an event showcasing the city's thriving small businesses.

"We're hoping that people come here, they like our community and maybe want to (relocate) here and maybe want to go to our restaurants, shop at our businesses and just feel like this is a great place to be," Metzger Aubuchon said.

According to an analysis of U.S. Census data by economic development company BE NKY, there were 3,409 business applications in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in 2022, the most recent year available.