TEXAS — As a widespread Microsoft outage continues to disrupt flights, media outlets, banks and other companies around the world, airlines and Texas airports are notifying travelers of possible extended wait times and delays.

Delta Airlines on Friday morning announced it has paused its global flight schedule and released the following statement:

"Delta has paused its global flight schedule this morning due to a vendor technology issue that is impacting several airlines and businesses around the world. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume operations.

"Customers with flights scheduled for Friday should continue checking their flight status via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com.

"We are also working to issue a travel waiver this morning that will allow customers scheduled to travel Friday, July 19, to manage changes to their itinerary via Delta.com or the Fly Delta app.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport issued a travel advisory and urged travelers to check their flight status before arriving to the airport.

With the global technology issue impacting several airlines this morning, please check your flight status with your airline prior to heading to the airport. Longer lines and wait times are possible so please allow extra time. https://t.co/hlmIYZBrjk — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) July 19, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport warned travelers of the possibility of longer wait times

Dallas Love Field Airport said travelers should check their flight status before arriving to DAL.

Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to DAL and follow @FAANews for more updates about this morning’s global IT outage: https://t.co/n07EbfMe9k — Dallas Love Field Airport (@DallasLoveField) July 19, 2024

United Airlines said some travelers may experience delays and provided a waiver to make it easier for customers to change their travel plans.