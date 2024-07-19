AUSTIN, Texas — A few Texas cities and the South in general were heavily featured in the best places for renters to live in a new report.

RentCafe, an apartment listing service that conducts research on the real estate market, posted its annual rankings of the best cities for renters earlier this month. Its rankings were determined by looking at 20 different metrics in three categories–cost of living and housing, the local economy and quality of life.

While Charleston, South Carolina, took the top spot for the second year in a row, three Texas cities ranked in the top 10.

McKinney, a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, came in at No. 4 on the list because of its “lower-than-average cost of living, high-end apartments in top locations and quality schools.”

“With its small-town feel and a strong sense of community, McKinney is an ideal choice for renters who want to escape the bustle of the city without compromising on urban comfort,” the article said. “Boasting a variety of parks, farmers markets and local businesses — all centered around its historic downtown — McKinney is a big draw for both young professionals and students.”

Coming in at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, were Round Rock and Austin. Round Rock came in third for cost of living and housing nationwide because of its availability of newly built and spacious units and lower-than-average costs.

The article said Round Rock and most of the Southern cities on the list were a “welcome respite for renters seeking affordable living options.”

Overall, the South was found to be the best region in the U.S. for renters in 2024. Southern cities claimed 38 of the top 50 spots on the list.

Some other Texas cities that made the top 50 were Plano (No. 17), Conroe (No. 31) and Denton (No. 38).

While San Marcos didn’t make the overall list, RentCafe said it was the best ranked city for cost of living and housing. What ended up tanking the Central Texas city’s score was the quality of life category, where it came in last place.

The full breakdown and rankings are on RentCafe’s website.