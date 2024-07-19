MADISON, Wis. — For those who love the outdoors and have a passion for keeping children safe, working as a Madison crossing guard might be the perfect fit. The city is recruiting guards for the upcoming school year.

Madison crossing guard supervisor Niko Magallon always keeps his city vehicle stocked. His truck is covered with essential school crossing guard supplies.

“Yeah, so there’s a method to the madness, in case they need anything,” Magallon said.

Despite the wear and tear on parts over time, he said the commitment and calling of the job remains.

“It’s all about the kids,” Magallon said.

Bob Rettammel, an eight-year veteran crossing guard, recently received a new stop sign from Magallon after his handle bent. Rettammel, who retired from his academic research role at the University of Wisconsin, credited the job with keeping him young.

“This is a very active job. You are moving quite a bit. It keeps you moving, it keeps you limber,” Rettammel said.

The job has also allowed Rettammel time for his other passion — helping people discover their genealogy. He even assisted actress Jessica Biel on NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“That’s rewarding and also has had some good results. And, you know, continuously within that field, you know, training,” Rettammel said.

Magallon said the job provides plenty of daytime hours for personal pursuits.

“Even continuing those exploits while they’re in the role because of the work-life balance that this job offers,” he said.

In addition to work-life balance, the position offers a uniform allowance, paid sick leave and holidays.

“There aren’t full-time hours on offer here, but we really have the full-time benefits of working in our community and serving diligently in that capacity,” Magallon said. “We wear many hats outside of work. But when we’re in this job, we take it very seriously, and I think we get a lot more than what we even put into it.”

For more information about job openings, visit the City of Madison website.