COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair kicks off July 24, celebrating Ohio's number one industry: agriculture.

“While there are so many things to do at the fair like going to the Midway and taking part in the rides and eating your way across the Ohio Expo Center with all the great food, the reason we have fairs to begin with is to celebrate agriculture.” said agriculture expert Andy Vance. “You can go and see every kind of livestock that we have at the State Fair. 4-H and FFA exhibitors are there to compete and show their hard work and all of Ohio’s agricultural organizations from the Farm Bureau to the Corn Growers to the various livestock organizations I mentioned, are all there to tell the story of the farmers and the families who are really putting our daily bread on the table."

According to the Ohio State Fair, there will be 27,373 competition entries in livestock, agriculture and horticulture, creative arts, fine arts, and youth arts, not including competitions such as 4-H, sporting events, and other competitions.

One event is the Dean's Charity Steer Show benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

The event brings together community leaders and young people invovled in 4-H to compete in a charity steer show.

Spectrum News anchor Chuck Ringwalt will compete alongside Dan Mueller of AEP as well as 4-H member Trace Bryan and his steer Rocky as Team Rocky presented by AEP.

"I've just been around cattle my entire life. I live on a farm and that's what I plan to do for the rest of my life and just getting out here to show people what you have and show your skills is just a fun way to do it," Bryan said.

According to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, "the mission of the Dean’s Charity Steer Show is to raise awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, 4-H and the 4-H Foundation."

"I would encourage people, if you've never been to a hog show or a sheep show or a horse show, [The Ohio State Fair] is a great place to do that. You can watch and ask some questions and try to learn a little bit about agriculture." Vance said.

