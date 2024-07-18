OHIO — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services provided a recent update on unemployment claims filed in the Buckeye State, sharing the statistics with the U.S. Department of Labor.
From July 7-13 there were 9,077 initial unemployment claims; which was 1,779 more than the previous week. Of these, 1,024 have been flagged for more stringent identity verification to confirm they are not fraudulent.
Meanwhile, 44,716 continued unemployment claims were filed last week. This is 3,792 more than the previous week.
In total, the number of claims filed from July 7-13 was 53,793.
In May, Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.2% with the national rate being 4.0%. The state's labor force partcipation rate in may was 61.9% while the national percentage was 62.5%.