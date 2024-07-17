WORCESTER, Mass. - Having lived in Plumley Village for 30 years, Regina Guthro says she feels blindsided by the closure of the Lincoln Plaza Stop & Shop.

"It's a convenience for me," Guthro said. "I can just hop on the bus, go right to my house, and do what I need to do."

Convenience is key for many who shop at the Worcester store.

"I live just right down the street," said another shopper. "Can't get any closer than that. I'll have to go somewhere else for my groceries."

What You Need To Know Stop & Shop in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza is among the 32 to close their doors later this year



The grocery chain says they're closing what they describe as underperforming locations to help create a healthy base for the future



Shoppers at the Lincoln Plaza location say the closure comes as a shock



The Shrewsbury location on Route 9 is also slated to close later this year

The grocery store chain announced last week they'd be shutting down 32 "underperforming" stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of their brand.

Guthro describes the situation as detrimental to the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Because there's a lot of people who can't get out and about," Guthro said.

The Worcester Housing Authority agrees. The WHA operates Curtis Apartments and Great Brook Valley Gardens, both located just a short walk from the plaza. CEO Alex Corrales says many of their residents rely on the store, saying in a statement, "These are mostly low-income residents with children, and losing this particular supermarket will absolutely have a negative impact on them.”

Some of those nearby residents speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"At this point, we have a food desert looming [in] a low income neighborhood," one resident said during the public participation portion of the meeting.

City leaders are now getting involved. District 1 City Councilor Jenny Pacillo is addressing the issue. Pacillo also spoke at the council meeting, asking the city manager's office to meet with Stop & Shop in an effort to prevent the closure.

"I understand that Stop & Shop is a company and they need to meet bottom lines," Pacillo said. "Going forward, if they do end up leaving, I want to work with the City Manager's office and economic development to provide a suitable tenant in that space, and I'll make sure to push for a grocery store."

Stop & Shop issued a statement on the closures, saying, "Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities.”

The Stop & Shop location in Shrewsbury on Route 9 will also close its doors later this year. Stop & Shop says they expect to have these stores closed by early November.