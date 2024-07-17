ST. PETERSBURG Fla. — There's an event in downtown St. Pete that doesn't even call for you to get dressed — it's true.

Thursday, if you show up to the 51st annual St. Pete Sunrise Sale in pajamas, patrons can get something from a small prize to extra money off sale items.

It takes place on Thursday, July 18, at 6:43 a.m.

Click for a map of participating businesses

On the list of more than 40 participating merchants is St. Pete’s Florida Craft Art, where CEO Jorge Vidal is hoping to expose their latest exhibit, “Heroes,” to a wider audience.

“I am a townie. I was raised here. I remember the Sunrise Sale from its very beginning. It’s really a St. Petersburg tradition at this point,” said Vidal.

Vidal says people walk in for bargains and get drawn into the art.

In “Heroes,” that’s quite literal, the exhibit offers visitors a chance to sketch their own heroes for display.

“So some of them are really quite impressive,” said Vidal.

In addition to the exhibit space and artist retail space, the nonprofit arts organization offers a dozen artists sidewalk space – so bargains start before you walk in the door.

“They are able to take part in the Sunrise Sale even though they might not necessarily be a retail outlet on their own,” said Vidal.

It all starts on Thursday, July 18, at exactly 6:43 a.m.

There are businesses along Beach Boulevard, Fourth Street and on Central Avenue, waiting to give some crack of dawn discounts.

A map of participating businesses can be found below. You can also find more information on the Sunrise Sale by clicking here.