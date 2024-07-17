OHIO — Another "super load" is making its way across Ohio next week, departing the dock site in Adams County on July 24.
The load is headed for New Albany to the site of the new Intel plant being built in Licking County.
This is the 14 of nearly 24 loads, and the third of four exceeding 900,000 pounds.
With the move scheduled to take more than a week, it will make stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Pickerington and Pataskala before arriving on July 30.
This load, an air processor known as a cold box used in silicon chip manufacturing, measures approximately 22 ft. 9 in. tall, 19 ft. 9 in. wide, 278 ft. 2 in. long and weighs 915,546 pounds.
Because of the size of loads, and the slow speed of the convoy, moves will begin earlier than previous trips in order to be completed during daylight hours. The load will be escorted by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, which will allow emergency traffic to pass the "rolling roadblock" with minimal delay, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT said in a press release that obstructions such as large overhead signs, traffic signals and utility lines have been adjusted and moved for the load.
Crowds are expected along the route which may lead to additional traffic delays. Observers are asked to stay out of the pathways of the trucks, work crews and off sidewalks along the roadway.
For route details, click here.