MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The state’s largest county continues adding residents by the day.

What You Need To Know Cricket is a centerpiece in Morrisville's economy



The sport generated more than $3 million in revenue last summer



Small businesses continue benefiting from hosting games in the town

Wake County grows by an average of 64 people each day, according to WakeUp Wake County, a nonprofit organization that engages the public on matters of housing and more.

One particular town in the county is booming: Morrisville. Based on information from the town's website, its population shot up from 5,000 residents in 2000 to nearly 31,500 as of July 2022.

Much of the growth results in a successful microeconomy, primarily driven by the interests of Indian Americans and the game of cricket.

Major League Cricket’s final match in Morrisville started at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The tournament began July 5.

What’s as big as the sport itself are the businesses where fans go to watch the games. If you want a taste of India, you only need to drive 20 minutes outside Raleigh.

“If you try, you have everything,” said Raj Rai, the manager of Swagat.

Swagat is a restaurant on Chapel Hill Road near the Cary dividing line. Rai said he partnered with Harinder Dhinsa, the owner and Swagat’s head chef, to give the locals a taste of their roots.

“Swagat is a name that stands for the welcome to the home,” Rai said.

Rai and Dhinsa are among thousands of Indian Americans who now call Morrisville home.

Asian Indians make up close to 40% of the town’s population based on some of the most recent U.S. census data.

Roadside town banners written in Hindi hang overhead, and cricket, the sport played at Church Street Park, continues to draw attention.

“Of course, cricket. It’s a perfect example of diversity and the economic benefits it can bring,” said Steve Rao, a councilman who has been living in Morrisville since 2001. “We’re the most connected city or town in the state and country? And when I say connected, our brand same as live connected to live well, but we also connected to almost every culture in the world.”

Rao said it was welcomed with open arms when the newly formed Major League Cricket approached the town about a multimillion-dollar investment in Church Street Park.

“Look at the economic impact, then you think of the economic impact of cricket, and you look at the hotels, the ticket sales. You're bringing the best athletes in the world that are coming in,” Rao said.

Money keeps rolling into the town because of the pitch.

A 2023 report from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau on the estimated direct economic impact of Major League Cricket matches last summer reveals more than $3 million in revenue generated because of the sport.

#NCNews #Morrisville #Cricket This is the final day of the @MLCricket summer tourney in Morrisville, NC.

Cricket is quite a draw in town. How much in dollars does it take to make economic sense? A little over $3 million last summer alone from site games hosted.



Full story at 5! pic.twitter.com/KNkFBrumzl — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) July 17, 2024

Rao said those are dollars being spent at their Indian American-owned businesses.

“First of all, the success with thriving small businesses, right? I mean, we have so many Indian stores, Indian restaurants, they're doing really well, thriving and surviving and investing in the community. Right?” Rao said.

It’s a recipe for continued success the community believes will keep feeding itself.

“It’s called hard work. That’s the best Indian you can find anywhere. Indian is always going to be hard-working at the job and they are never going to sit down,” Rai said.