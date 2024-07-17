AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is the worst state in America for quality of life, at least according to CNBC.

What You Need To Know The news outlet published its annual report of America’s Top States for Business, and one category the study considers is quality of life–which makes up 13% of the state’s overall score



Texas received an “F” for quality of life with a score of 75 out of 325 points.



While the article acknowledges Texas has seen a boom in people moving to the state, with 220,000 educated workers moving there in 2022, it says that the ones arriving are facing “some serious livability issues, based on the data”

Most of the states in the article were in the South, including almost all the states that border Texas.

The elements that make up the quality of life section include livability factors like crime rates, health care, air quality and child care; worker protections and legal safeguards against discrimination; and personal freedoms like reproductive rights.

“In these ten states, the welcome mat has more than a few holes in it,” the article says.

“Take something as basic as health care. Texas ranks near the bottom in primary care providers per 100,000 residents at 182, according to the United Health Foundation,” the article says. “According to The Commonwealth Fund, Texas leads the nation–by far–in residents without health insurance, and a staggering 19% of all people with a credit score in Texas have medical debt that has gone to collections.”

The study also found that Texans have fewer protections against discrimination and the state’s unemployment benefits cover less than 10% of the average cost of living.

Another major ding against the state was its highly restrictive abortion ban, which has faced legal challenges and backlash.

“Might Texas’ restrictive policies trigger a backlash? There are some anecdotal accounts of people leaving the state over its abortion ban and its anti-LGBTQ+ laws,” the article said. “But for now, statistically speaking, people keep pouring into the state with America’s worst quality of life.”

The only strength CNBC listed for the Lone Star State was its air quality, while it said Texas’ weaknesses were reproductive rights, health care, voting rights, inclusiveness and worker protections.

