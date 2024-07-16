SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Ten miles south of the action of the RNC, the kitchen at Skyline Catering feels as busy as Fiserv Forum itself.

Company co-owner Ernie Wunsch is keeping close watch as his staff prepares to cater several enormous events over the next few days. One event will serve more than 500 people.

“You have to have a lot of planning. You have a lot of important guests there. A lot of people trying to mix and mingle with the folks they want to and it needs to be spot on,” said Wunsch.

Skyline Catering said it can’t go into too many specifics about the exact events they will be providing food for. However, Wunsch said he could say that the largest event requested a Milwaukee-themed array of appetizers.

“Pork schnitzel bites, cheese curds with a wonderful Door County cherry jam, slider station with mac and cheese and all the toppings to go on,” said Wunsch.

Skyline Catering will have about 40 employees working on its biggest events during the convention. In some ways, Wunsch said preparing the food itself is the easy part. Navigating road closures, security and longer-than-usual drive times is the real logistical challenge.

“Our chef crew is leaving at 11 today, party doesn’t start until 5:30. That is five and a half hours. We can’t cook the food ahead. It would be poor quality, so we bring it all there, cooking things as we go and filling things fresh as people eat,” said Wunsch.

While it is a lot of work, Wunsch said he is grateful for the RNC business. He said he was able to secure catering contracts through his connections with Milwaukee businesses who recommended his company to Washington, D.C. based firms organizing parties and events.