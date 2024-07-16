FREDONIA, Wis. — Bonim Farms is growing more than just produce. It is helping build opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Giving back: That's what it's all about at Bonim Farms.

“So right now, I’m harvesting collard greens and they are going to the pantry for people to get tomorrow,” said Colin Brusnahan.

This workforce readiness program employs adults as farm fellows to cultivate and harvest fruits and vegetables. Brusnahan, 33, is one of them.

Farm fellows also package the produce and herbs, manage sales at farmers markets and even do some woodworking.

The produce that's harvested from the farm is donated to the Jewish Community Pantry and other local food pantries.

Executive Director Lenny Kass said it teaches adults important life skills while giving back to the community.

“Watching them grow is just an unbelievable experience for me,” said Kass. “Seeing them happy and knowing that they are giving back to the community, that they’re employed just like everybody else, is what it’s all about.”

The program relies on donations and corporate sponsorships to operate. With increased funding, Bonim Farms hopes to expand and welcome more staff and farm fellows.

“They’ve been down to the food pantry to hand out the food,” said Kass. “They know that they are doing good things. They don’t really worry about how hard the work is or how tedious the work is. They are having fun with their friends doing something and giving back.”

The skills the farm fellows learn are valuable beyond the farm. Many secure other jobs in the community.

“I do feel a difference, helping those that don’t have the money to buy [food],” said Brusnahan.