HONOLULU — A majority vote by Oahu Federal Credit Union members has allowed the merger between Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union and Oahu Federal Credit Union to move forward, the two institutions announced Monday.

The merger will be finalized on Oct. 1, 2024.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the members of Oahu Federal Credit Union,” said Aloha Pacific FCU President and CEO Vince Otsuka in a news release. “This merger is a meaningful step in our mission to deliver outstanding financial services and strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve. By joining forces, we will create a more robust and resilient credit union that can better adapt to the evolving needs of our members.”

Oahu FCU General Manager Bart Saxton said, “This merger represents a new chapter for our members, one filled with greater opportunities and enhanced services. We believe that combing our resources with Aloha Pacific FCU will bring significant benefits to our members and the community, and we look forward to a prosperous future together.”

According to both institutions, the merger will combine the strengths of both entities and offer its members a stronger financial foundation. In addition, benefits for Oahu FCU members include competitive rates for certain checking, savings and certificates, plus loans; access to 11 branches that include Kauai, Maui and Las Vegas, Nevada; more ATMs; advanced technology such as mobile check deposit and enhanced online and mobile banking; and family-centric program including scholarships and member appreciation day events.

The NCUA will continue to ensure members’ funds up to $250,000 per member with additional coverage for select retirement accounts.

Prior to the merger date, a welcome kit will be sent to members providing details on the merger.

Oahu FCU employees will be provided opportunities for positions at Aloha Pacific FCU, according to the release. The current Oahu FCU branch will stay open and members will have access to Aloha Pacific FCU’s network of branches and CO-OP shared branches and ATMs.