LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of anime fans gathered for the Louisville Anime-Fest at the Triple Crown Pavilion Convention Center.

What You Need To Know Around 2,500 people attended the Louisville Anime-Fest at the Triple Crown Pavilion Center



More than 60 vendors were in attendance, selling anime-themed merchandise



Among the items on sale were art, plush characters and unique rugs



The festival travels around the U.S.

Take a walk around the fest. There's art, plush characters and unique rugs.

Danilo Cruz, who makes rugs by hand, said he draws inspiration from anime and his girlfriend, Juliana Dobbs, who works with him. He became impressed with the art and eventually picked it up as a hobby.

“I would say since I was a kid, I’ve always loved to draw, and I just love the art and the handmade stuff ... I just knew that I was going to be good at it," Cruz said. "It's not even work; I love doing it."

The pair is from Elizabethtown, and they travel around the commonwealth, selling their art at anime events.

“The community is insane; the audience is insane," said Juliana Dobbs, CEO of Premium Tufting LLC. "It's such a large demographic of people ... from different age groups to older people, to younger people, to kids, from people everywhere, all over the world. They come together and all share the same love for anime."

This fest travels all over the commonwealth and the U.S. Its Louisville stop drew around 2,500 attendees and more than 60 vendors, said Carmine Desanto, Louisville Anime-Fest show manager.

“It's for everyone, and it's for all ages ... all the new anime stuff like 'One Piece' is on Netflix right now," Desanto said. "It's a great day to come out and enjoy anime, bring your geek out and have a good time."

Desanto said there are more than 60 yearly shows.