ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders voted to move forward with an increase in a millage tax rate that would generate more money for county fire services.

The tax hike could mean homeowners will have to pay several hundred dollars more in taxes per year. Commercial business owners could be looking at paying more than homeowners.

In a budget workshop, Orange County Fire Chief James Fitzgerald explained to Orange County commissioners why his department needs more money.

“Taking care of the public, making sure as well our firefighters are making competitive wages and benefits to reduce the issue we have with turnover,” said Fitzgerald. “I want them to have safe apparatus and safe equipment.”

County commissioners voted to approve the first county fire and EMS property tax increase in 17 years, which will send an increase of nearly $70 million to the department, allowing it to hire on nearly 167 more firefighters and fund four new fire stations. The millage tax increase would amount to $150 more for a home valued at $250,000 per year.

All commissioners voted yes on the measure, except for one: District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe said she didn’t have more than about a day to decide on the increase.

“Maybe I would support it, but I don’t like that it was just put on me,” she said.

A spokesperson for Orange County Government said the fire chief and other county officials met with Uribe and other commissioners back in March and again in early July, where they informed them of the fire department’s need for more funding.

Uribe says she wishes the county had engaged the community more before voting on the issue.

“It wasn’t what the vote was for, it was how it was presented, how it lacked complete, zero input from our community,” said Uribe.

But the county said the tax hike isn’t final.

In August, they will be sending out notices to anyone affected — including property owners who live and own businesses outside of Orlando and other cities — in the unincorporated parts of Orange County.

The county will hold two public hearings: one on Sept. 5 and another on Sept. 19. At the second public hearing, county commissioners could vote to approve the tax increase.