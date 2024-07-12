CINCINNATI — Part of the struggle for small businesses is getting funding and knowing where or how to apply for those funds. JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati are hoping to make it easier, and recently awarded several women and minority-owned businesses grants to expand.

It’s all about the flavors at Streetpops. For owner Sara Bornick, she enjoyed coming up with the ideas for the all-natural popsicles. In fact, they’ve grown so popular, she can’t believe how many they make each season — which is about 500,000. And now, she’s ready to take her business to the next level.

“I’ve built the business over the past 14 years now and got it to a place where everything’s just kind of lined up and ready to hand over to different territories," Bornick said.

Thanks to the JobsOhio Small Business Grant alongside REDI Cincinnati, Bornick is ready to serve her popsicles to customers outside of Cincinnati.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of me being able to, like, just build the business and really focus more on growing it so that we can, you know, show income in December and January because we'll still be producing the pops here for the franchises," she said.

While making popsicles is her passion, she knew it was time to branch out. The grant is also allowing her to hire an operations manager and change up her storefront.

“Kind of have more of a walk-up window feel and still be able to see the popsicles and the flavors we have and all the pretty colors," Bornick said.

Bornick said having resources presented to small business owners is key to continuing to grow.

“REDI Cincinnati almost came to me, you know, and it was very easy to find that there are these opportunities that a lot of people just maybe not, might not know about," she said.

Now as she gets her popsicles, and herself, ready for a big year of transition, she’s excited to see her dream of expanding finally come to life.

“It's a new, refreshing start for me because I've been doing it for 14 years," she said. "Not that it got dull or anything, but you know, it's always been exciting and always kind of goes in waves. But this is different.”

Streetpops is one of four Cincinnati women and minority-owned businesses to receive this grant this year. Veterans and owners with disabilities are also able to apply for the grants.