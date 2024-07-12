WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester's 100-year-old Table Talk Pies recently sold to a large company out of Minneapolis and now they're looking forward to their future.

Table Talk president Isaac Long said they've been getting questions about the company's future in Worcester since being acquired and what big changes are coming to Table Talk. For now, the answer is not much is going to change at all.

"Anyone in the local area who's worried about Table Talk disappearing," Long said, "I would hope that we prove that that's not going to be the case."

Long, who was named president in June of 2023, said it'll be business as usual at Table Talk for the foreseeable future.

Rise Baking Company officially acquired Table Talk Pies on June 14. Rise is a large baking company out of Minneapolis which has a broad portfolio of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice customers.

Now, Long said, Table Talk is looking forward to leveraging their position as a part of the Rise team and investing in the sustainability of the famous Worcester pies.

"They bought this knowing how important that Table Talk is to the Worcester area. The facilities here are fabulous," Long said. "They're some of the best baking facilities in the country. So, why would you move from them? The Rise team actually has brought us a couple of million extra pies that we have to make for this pie season to where they had already landed some sales with customers that we're going to help them be able to deliver on. They're a good asset that the bigger team is very excited to have and we're excited to be a part of."

Long said they have a little more than 350 employees at Table Talk right now and plan to hire seasonal workers in the fall ahead of the holidays.

In a statement from Rise Baking's CEO, Brian Zellmer said, in part, "We're eager to grow our slice of the pie industry, unlocking new possibilities while preserving the valued heritage of the Table Talk brand."