SUNY Polytechnic Institute continues to prepare students to be the next generation of employees in the semiconductor industry.

What You Need To Know SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica is taking advantage of a recent $4 million state investment

Plans include establishing semiconductor training and research facilities and other demand-driven programs



The school has a goal of increasing advanced manufacturing graduates by 10% by 2028

Research in the industry compliments the field of nanotechnology.

“Micron, Wolfspeed, companies like Indium Corporation, Global, Foundries, some of the major leaders, not just in the region, but perhaps in the country and the world. And so those companies are expanding in that potential. They represent potentially $1,000,000,000,000 industry capability for our region. And so the focus on supporting not just research, but workforce development in these areas is critical," said SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Winston Oluwole Soboyejo.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. visited the school on Thursday, as it celebrates the development of their Semiconductor Processing to Packaging Research, Education and Training Center.

The chancellor said the SUNY system is seeing increased interest in STEM fields.

Right now, he said the biggest challenge is applications for federal student aid are down.

“We know if students don't know what financial aid is available to them, they are less likely to choose college. So we're working very hard this summer to make sure that students have the support to complete the free application for federal student aid," King Jr. said.

The hope is interest in SUNY Poly continues to rise as more investments are being made into its semiconductor research, education, and training — all moving toward positioning the institute as the state and nation’s premier public polytechnic.

“New prospective students should expect to see within the next year new laboratories that they will have access to that will really increase what we offer in terms of theory and practice that will expose them to cutting edge infrastructure, not just for semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, but also in the areas of biotechnology," said Oluwole Soboyejo.

