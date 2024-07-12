WORCESTER, Mass. — Supermarket chain Stop & Shop is set to close 32 stores the company terms as "underperforming" by the end of the year.
There are five locations in Connecticut and eight in Massachusetts on the list, including one in Worcester at 545 Lincoln St., Shrewsbury at 539-571 Boston Turnpike and Springfield at 415 Cooley St.
The company says the stores will close by Nov. 2.
Earlier this year, Stop & Shop announced planned closings would help ensure its long-term health and future growth.