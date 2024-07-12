COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly six million Ohioans are living in areas of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“Obviously, this has a huge impact on farmers. We've got crops in the field and the amount of moisture and heat that is available to those crops to grow and pollinate and create the food that we eat is really, really important,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Ohio farmers reported dry conditions in the southern portion of the state.
"As things get drier and hotter, it becomes more dire for the crops, so those upper tiers — Extreme [Drought] and Exception Drought — that's do not pass go, do not collect $200 type territory," Vance said.
