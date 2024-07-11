Rochester Mayor Malik Evans met Wednesday with the first cohort of the Mayor’s Office of Financial Empowerment, the Prepare to Prosper Entrepreneurship Training Program.

It includes 50 entrepreneurs from a number of industries.

The 12-month program that began in February is designed to narrow the racial wealth gap in Rochester and help foster networking and relationship-building with businesses and other resources.

“Entrepreneurship is a true driver of economic growth and mobility in our city,” Evans told the group. “This program is providing opportunities for Black and Brown residents to hone their business acumen and create generational wealth, which ultimately enriches the health and wealth of our city. I look forward to seeing the positive impact and contributions that each of you will have on our city.”

A fireside chat gave entrepreneurs an opportunity to share how the program has impacted their businesses. Representatives from local banks and other business service providers were also in attendance.